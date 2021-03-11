Matthew McConaughey Says He’s Seriously Considering Running For Governor Of Texas

PA Images

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering running for Governor of Texas.

Republican Greg Abbott has served as the state’s governor since 2015. Recently, he’s come under fire for the handling of the deadly cold snap, as well as relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines as Texas tops 2.7 million confirmed cases of the virus.

Amid the turmoil, McConaughey may be plotting a bid for office. He’s spoken of potential political aspirations before, and it looks like it could be set to become a reality.

During a recent appearance on the Crime Stoppers of Houston’s The Balanced Voice podcast to promote his Greenlights memoir, host Rania Mankarious asked the True Detective star whether he was considering running for governor.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winner said: ‘It’s a true consideration. I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?’

It follows on from his comments on The Hugh Hewitt Show in November last year, where he said: ‘I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.’

McConaughey continued: ‘I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.’

Discussing celebrity politicians, he said: ‘I remember when Arnold [Schwarzenegger] came out, and seeing [Jesse] Ventura up there, I was like oh, there’s different people in the entertainment zeitgeist that are getting into politics. You know, I still question how much you can really get done in politics, and I don’t know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done.’

In 2019, McConaughey returned to his alma mater at the University of Texas to become a professor for Austin’s Moody College of Communication. ‘It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,’ he said.

Abbott is up for re-election in 2022, which could see a battle for the state’s top office between him and McConaughey. ‘I’m Texas from the beginning,’ he said.

