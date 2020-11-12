unilad
Matthew Perry Confirms Friends Reunion Will Air In March

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Nov 2020 18:54
Matthew Perry Confirms Friends Reunion Will Air In March

Matthew Perry has confirmed that the long-awaited Friends reunion will air in March, and believe me when I say that I couldn’t be any more excited.

Perry, who plays the eternally-sarcastic Chandler Bing in the classic New York sitcom, dropped the news today on Twitter, sparking the sort of unbridled joy we’d usually associate with Joey chowing down his very own Thanksgiving turkey.

Perry tweeted:

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!

The gang first announced there was going to be a reunion in February of this year, but plans were sadly scuppered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the time Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, made the following statement:

Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together – we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.

I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.

It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.

Friends fans have been waiting a long time for this day to come, but it looks as though we’re in for a real treat.

Speaking with Deadline back in August, Jennifer Aniston said that the reunion will be ‘super’:

You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

I have to say, 2021 is already looking like a vast improvement…

Julia Banim

Topics: Film and TV, Friends, Now, Reunion

