Max Max Prequel Casts Furiosa With Anya Taylor-Joy Warner Bros./PA Images

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel has found its Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the action heroine.

Warner Bros. has officially placed the spin-off in advanced development, set to focus on Fury Road’s iconic character previously played by Charlize Theron.

Chris Hemsworth and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been confirmed for the film, which is simply titled Furiosa.

Anya Taylor-Joy PA Images

As reported by Deadline, the Glass actress will play a younger version of Furiosa before she comes into contact with Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky in the Oscar-winning Fury Road. It’s unknown which roles Hemsworth or Abdul-Mateen II will play at the time of writing.

Miller will return to direct, co-write and produce alongside long-time producing partner Doug Mitchell. He’s also penned the screenplay alongside co-writer Nico Lathouris.

In an earlier conversation with the outlet, Miller urged there’s a deep backstory for Furiosa and how ‘there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike’ after his next project, Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Mad Max Fury Road 2 Warner Bros.

He continued: ‘I’m not done with the Mad Max story… we’re in preparation on that as well,’ adding that multi-tasking with his films helps him ‘achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now.’

Talking to The New York Times, Miller explained that he decided not to use de-aging technology à la The Irishman to bring Theron back. ‘I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe,’ he said.

Theron earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that while it’s a ‘tough one to swallow… I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.’

Mad Max Fury Road Furiosa Warner Bros. Pictures

She continued: ‘Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.’

However, Theron said she would ‘love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.’

There’s currently no release date for Furiosa.