MCU Star Jeremy Renner Says He Thought It Was Normal To Teach ‘Girls How To Put Tampons In’

Alamy

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner once thought it was ‘normal’ to teach girls how to insert a tampon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor sat down for an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. Over the course of the episode, he discusses his role in Mayor of Kingstown, his relationship with his fellow Avengers and his upbringing into the earlier days of his career.

Advert 10

Renner recounts working as a makeup artist to pay the bills after taking a fragrance modelling gig. After making friends with the women at the cosmetics counter, he spoke to them about a job and revealed he did his own makeup in the theatre.

Alamy

Renner recalls asking them why they were wearing makeup, and after a few fairly standard answers, he said, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to get a man’s opinion on how a woman looks with makeup on?’

He got the job, and goes on to discuss how he’d only ever touch a woman’s face unless she felt comfortable. ‘How do I make this woman feel beautiful, because beauty comes from within right here in your heart – this is only going to express that. That was my job as a makeup artist in my eyes,’ he says.

Advert 10

Shepard then says Renner ‘did really well with ladies’, to which he replies, ‘Well, I grew up with women. I’m a badass dude because I was raised by badass women.’

Alamy

Renner is the oldest of seven siblings, and the first two younger than him are women. ‘My mom taught me Lamaze to help birth my sister, and then my other first sister had her first child and I was around for that,’ he explains.

‘Being good with women is understanding women. I taught girls how to put tampons in – I just thought that was normal, but apparently it’s not, unless you’re a gynaecologist [laughs]. I didn’t know any better, I was just raised around women.’

Advert 10

He then reveals he studied Theatre and Psychology in college. ‘That understanding of empowering a woman especially is important to me, and that’s how I expressed it through makeup,’ he says.

You can listen to the full episode here.