MCU X-Men Reboot Reportedly In Development Under The Title The Mutants

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Mar 2021 08:03
MCU X-Men Reboot Reportedly In Development Under The Title The Mutants20th Century Studios

Marvel Studios is reportedly working on bringing the X-Men into the MCU through a reboot titled The Mutants. 

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entered Phase 4 ready to expand the landscape like never before.

With the help of Disney+, Marvel has managed to branch out further from its epic movies through TV shows such as WandaVision and the upcoming Falcon and The Winter Soldier. 

AvengersMarvel Studios

With many of the Avengers’ stories well underway, the studio now appears to be turning its attention to another group of comicbook heroes.

According to sources with knowledge on the matter, The Illuminerdi reports that The Mutants is underway at Marvel Studios, with Marvel CCO Kevin Feige producing.

The project is still clearly still very much under wraps, and at the time no plot details, writers, directors, or cast members have been revealed. While the film does have a tentative title, the studio could decide to move away from ‘The Mutants‘ as development continues.

The decision to title the film as The Mutants, rather than refer to the X-Men, could potentially be because the previous name for the superhero team has been considered to not be inclusive. In 2019, Marvel Studios EVP of Production, Victoria Alonso, said that she felt the X-Men name was outdated considering there are so many female members of the team.

Later, at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige announced that Marvel Studios was working on bringing ‘mutants’ to the MCU, though he did not mention the X-Men. Alternatively, the title may indicate that the film will focus on mutants in general, rather than the X-Men specifically.

The title is said to be being developed as a feature film, and is intended to be a reboot of the X-Men franchise which originally kicked off with the release of X-Men in 2000 and most recently featured the 2020 film The New Mutants.  

X-Men movies developed next year21st Century Fox

The original films were produced by 20th Century Fox, though the MCU gained access to the characters and storylines with Walt Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

The studio has so far remained quiet on its plans for the majority of X-Men characters, with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool currently the only mutant confirmed to have a film lined up.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to regarding the future of the MCU, and hopefully it won’t be long before the studio releases more details on the apparent reboot.

Emily Brown

