MCU’s First Gay Family Seen In New Eternals Teaser

Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Eternals teases more powers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ+ family.

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, marks the launch of the MCU’s next superhero team. Despite all the events Earth’s mightiest heroes have endured – Loki bringing the Dothraki to New York, Ultron nearly taking over the world, Thanos making half the universe disappear with a single snap – they were told to never interfere.

Advert 10

‘Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants,’ the official synopsis reads.

Loading…

The blockbuster boasts an all-star cast, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington.

While Henry’s Phastos has been seen in earlier trailers, the short teaser gives fans a first look at Marvel’s first openly gay family, with a short clip showing him, his husband (Haaz Sleiman) and son meeting Madden’s Ikaris.

Advert 10

Marvel Studios

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Henry said he’s ‘always been a huge fan’ of the MCU and ‘never in a million years thought’ he’d be part of it. ‘I’ve been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and the concept of mankind needing saving,’ he said.

‘And I think that when you get this group of people together, who just have these intimate senses of super powers and saving humanity, it’s something that we all kind of need. It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you’re from. I’m still freaking out that I’m a part of it.’

Eternals hits cinemas on November 5.

Advert 10