Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s New Movie Has Been Absolutely Destroyed By Critics

by : Daniel Richardson on : 23 Jul 2021 09:41
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's New Movie Has Been Absolutely Destroyed By Critics

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new film has been widely panned by critics, dubbed ‘boring, predictable’ and ‘all-around terrible’.

In June 2020, it was announced that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in a relationship. Since then, the pair have starred together in Midnight in the Switchgrass, a film that also stars Bruce Willis.

The thriller’s synopsis reads, ‘Two FBI agents (Fox and Willis) cross paths with Crawford (Hirsch), a Florida cop who’s investigating a string of murders that appear to be related. When an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Crawford soon finds himself in a twisted game of cat and mouse with the killer.’

Megan Fox and MGK (Lionsgate/TNI Press)Lionsgate/TNI Press

The film, which is released today, July 23, is directed by Randall Emmett, who produced hits like The Irishman. However, Emmett’s directorial debut hasn’t been too successful.

While many would hope the off-screen romance of Kelly and Fox would add to the film, it appears the feature doesn’t have too many redeeming features. Midnight in the Switchgrass has a score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Writing for the Hollywood Reporter, Lovia Gyarkye said:

The movie, which bills itself as a crime-thriller-mystery, doesn’t come close to fulfilling even the lowest of expectations; it neither takes it characters seriously nor commits to its superficial attempt at topicality.

Film critic Mark Hanson wrote in Slant Magazine that the film was ‘ virtually indistinguishable from the scores of cheap VOD action thrillers’. Most of the criticism was levelled at the dialogue and generic direction.

The actors involved haven’t been completely blasted for their performances, and Tessa Smith wrote in Mama’s Geeky, ‘Bruce Willis is way underused, but Megan Fox stands out with one of her best performances yet. Too bad the dialogue is flat and the movie boring and predictable.’

While Fox may have done the best with the material she had, Machine Gun Kelly might be thankful that he’s uncredited in this critical flop.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is available on digital VOD stores and in selected theatres.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, Bruce Willis, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, no-article-matching, Now

 