Megan Fox Breaks Machine Gun Kelly’s Nose In Upcoming Movie

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Jun 2021 12:14
Megan Fox Breaks Machine Gun Kelly's Nose In Upcoming MovieLionsgate

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fell in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass – but in the new trailer, she breaks his nose. 

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star, real name Colson Baker, is starring alongside Fox in the film, marking the directing debut of Randall Emmett.

The thriller, following an FBI agent who crosses paths with a serial killer while trying to bust a sex trafficking ring, also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Two FBI agents (Fox and Willis) cross paths with Crawford (Hirsch), a Florida cop who’s investigating a string of murders that appear to be related. When an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Crawford soon finds himself in a twisted game of cat and mouse with the killer.’

In the trailer, shared exclusively by Entertainment Tonight, Fox’s character Rebecca Lombardi can be seen undercover to act as bait for a trafficker played by MGK. ‘You belong to me. You understand what I’m saying? Now lift up that skirt,’ he tells her, before she responds, ‘No.’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Midnight in the Switchgrass. (Lionsgate)Lionsgate

He then pulls a knife on her, but she quickly fights back and punches him in the face, before interrogating him for details about the ‘Truck Stop Killer’, a real-life murderer suspected of torturing, raping and killing more than fifty women between 1975 and 1990.

Fox and MGK met on the set of the film in March last year, where they had an ‘instant’ connection. ‘I knew. I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that,’ she told the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (PA)PA Images
MGK would often wait outside to ‘catch one glimpse of eye contact’ from Fox. ‘She would have to get out of her car. There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. I would just sit there and hope,’ he said.

Fox said she knew right away he was her ‘twin flame… instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.’

Since becoming official, the pair have garnered significant interest, especially after MGK revealed he was wearing a vial of her blood around his neck.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is due for release on July 23. 

Featured Image Credit: Lionsgate

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox

