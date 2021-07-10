Megan Fox Hits Back At Critics After 8-Year-Old Son Told ‘Boys Don’t Wear Dresses’
Megan Fox has opened up about the bullying her son faces for wearing dresses to school.
Fox has been all over the media in recent months, largely down to her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly.
The pair were first spotted together last year, and have since attended several award ceremonies together.
Most recently, the couple attended the iHeart Radio awards where Kelly, real name Carlson Barker, could be seen boasting some very Edward Scissorhands-esque acrylic nails.
Machine Gun Kelly isn’t the only man in Fox‘s life who’s evidently in touch with their feminine side; her son, Noah, is also in touch with his.
The Jennifer’s Body actor explained that her eight-year-old, so whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Green, is really into fashion, and will sometimes wear dresses to school.
While Fox welcomes this, the young boy is sadly often subjected to comments from ‘mean, awful people and cruel people’ online.
She told InStyle, ‘I don’t want him to ever have to read that sh*t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses’.’
This isn’t the first time Fox has defended her son’s decision to wear dresses – she previously discussed the matter while featuring on The Talk.
Discussing Noah’s love of fashion, she said back in 2019:
He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented. […] He’s really into fashion. He’s the one, like sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes.
And I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink’.
Fox continued to say that she wanted to teach her eldest child to ‘be confident no matter what anyone else says’ and, three years on, it appears Noah’s still living his best dress-wearing life.
