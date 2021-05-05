unilad
Megan Fox Left Chained To Dead Husband In New Thriller

by : Cameron Frew on : 05 May 2021 09:04
Megan Fox Left Chained To Dead Husband In New ThrillerScreen Media

Megan Fox is left chained to her dead husband in a new survival thriller due for release later this year.

After a quick rise to worldwide fame, the star has only appeared in five movies since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. 

However, for fans of Jennifer’s Body, Fox will soon return to a meaty genre role in Till Death, a thriller with shades of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game.

Megan Fox in Till Death. (Screen Media)Screen Media

The aptly-titled Till Death is directed by S.K. Dale in his feature-film debut, who earlier created the award-winning horror short film The Coatmaker. It also stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen and Jack Roth.

As per Deadline, the film follows Fox’s Emma after she wakes up ‘handcuffed to her dead husband after a romantic evening in their secluded lake house. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers and escape her husband’s twisted plan’.

Megan Fox in Till Death. (Screen Media)Screen Media

Coming from Millennium Films, Screen Media has picked up the distribution rights, with plans for a theatrical and on-demand release this summer. ‘Megan’s gritty performance will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end,’ the firm said.

Jeffrey Greenstein, one of the movie’s producers, also said, ‘At a time when people need entertainment more than ever, we couldn’t be more excited to team with Screen Media again to bring the world this unique and thrilling film that will certainly be a welcomed distraction.’

There is currently no specific release date for Till Death.

