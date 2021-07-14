Megan Fox Opens Up About ‘Ego Death’ During Hallucinogenic Drug Trip

PA

Megan Fox has explained how she experienced an ‘ego death’ during a hallucinogenic ‘tea’ trip.

The Jennifer’s Body star, who’s making a movie comeback with Till Death and Midnight in the Switchgrass, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her career, UFC and relationship with Machine Gun Kelly with guest host Arsenio Hall.

While the couple were in Costa Rica, they wanted to do ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew used recreationally and as a spiritual medicine, which is illegal in the US, ‘in a proper setting with indigenous people’.

‘I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience, but you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1pm. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can’t shower because they’re in a drought,’ she said.

‘[There was] nothing glamourous about it and it’s all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience,’ Fox explained.

The couple had to line up with 20 strangers to vomit, which is a necessary step with ayahuasca. ‘That gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you’re like, my vanity is gone, I’ve just done this in front of all of these strangers and now I’m ready to really open up,’ she said.

Her experience drinking the tea lasted for three nights. ‘Everybody’s journey is different, but on the second night, I went to Hell for eternity. Just knowing it’s eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death,’ Fox explained.