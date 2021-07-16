Megan Fox Responds To Heated Backlash After Calling Donald Trump A ‘Legend’

PA Images

Megan Fox has hit back at people for misconstruing a recent interview in which she called Donald Trump a ‘legend’.

Having recently re-entered the limelight, sparked by the public re-evaluation of how she was treated during her Transformers era and Jennifer’s Body, as well as her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, her latest quote about the former US president was always going attract criticism – but she’s not having any of it.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox recalled seeing Trump at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. ‘I’ve never seen a Secret Service person before. So, [Trump] had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend – that arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in,’ she told guest host Arsenio Hall.

‘Not Megan Fox calling Donald Trump a legend,’ one social media user wrote. ‘Megan Fox is a Trump supporter. Epic,’ another tweeted.

Taking to her Instagram story, Fox quickly cleared the air. ‘Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,’ she wrote.

‘I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,’ Fox explained.

‘Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that,’ she added.

The context of her comment was already fairly obvious, which her fans have expressed online. ‘Imagine being dumb enough to cancel Megan Fox for something she didn’t mean it y’all need to stop,’ one user wrote.