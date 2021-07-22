Megan Fox Reveals Why She Stopped Drinking After ‘Belligerent’ Golden Globes

PA Images

Megan Fox no longer drinks alcohol, citing ‘belligerent’ comments during the 2009 Golden Globes.

The Transformers star has stepped back into the limelight in recent months, propelled by new projects, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and a fresh attitude towards those who unfairly lambasted her during the 2010s.

PA Images

While participating in Who What Wear‘s ‘Would You Wear It Now?’, in which she looks at outfits from showbiz appearances over the years, the actor took a moment to discuss her behaviour at the 2009 Golden Globes, which led her to stop drinking.

‘I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers. At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table – I went through multiple glasses of that,’ she said.

‘Now I don’t drink and this is why, I was belligerent and said a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up,’ Fox explained.

As per earlier footage obtained by TMZ, Fox can be seen on the red carpet with former E! host Giuliana Rancic, who called her ‘beautiful.’

‘I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelganger for Alan Alda. I’m a tranny. I’m a man. No, I’m so painfully insecure I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed and scared,’ she replied.

Fox also joked about starving herself to be skinny and wanting Salma Hayek’s boobs, saying: ‘I really want her boobs. Those are the most amazing boobs.’

She also said her ex-husband Brian Austin Green didn’t want to come with her that night. ‘He doesn’t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego,’ she told Rancic.

Looking back at her outfit on the night, Fox also took issue with her hair. ‘I hate wearing my hair back like this. I cannot believe I allowed this to happen because I have a huge, round forehead, so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that,’ she said.

