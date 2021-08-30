Megan Fox Starring In New Expendables Movie With Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham

PA Images/Lionsgate

The Expendables franchise is returning for a new mission with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Megan Fox.

The first movie hit cinemas back in 2010, boasting an all-star cast of ’80s icons and fresh talent. ‘Every movie has a hero. This one has them all,’ its tagline read.

Over the course of three movies – one entertaining sequel and another overlong, bland threequel – the series has grossed more than $804 million worldwide.

Lionsgate

While it’s been seven years since the last instalment, Lionsgate and Millennium Media are resurrecting the franchise for a fourth outing with Stallone, Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, reprising their roles of Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen and Toll Road respectively, Deadline reports.

It’s unclear who else from the original group will also return. Terry Crews played Hale Caesar across all three films, alongside Jet Li as Yin Yang. Other action stars have also appeared in previous entries, including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, there is some fresh blood joining the Expendables: 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and Megan Fox. The film will begin production later this year, directed by Scott Waugh and written by Spenser Cohen, with revisions from Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

PA Images

‘We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Millennium Media for the next instalment of the Expendables franchise,’ Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for Lionsgate, said in a statement.

‘It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.’

