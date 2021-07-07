Megan Fox Wants To Join Marvel Or DC’s Cinematic Universe

PA Images/Disney

The Megan Fox comeback is here, and she’s looking to join Marvel or DC’s cinematic universes.

Fox, who shot to fame in the Transformers franchise, has only appeared in five films since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

However, her career is about to kick into a higher gear with Till Death, a grisly thriller in which she’s chained to her dead husband, and Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside her partner Machine Gun Kelly. If she has her way, she’ll be appearing in the MCU or DCEU before we know it.

Screen Media

In a new interview with InStyle, Fox spoke about ‘resurrecting from the ashes’ like a ‘phoenix’ after a quiet career in the past decade, due to the undue, often sexist criticism and attention in the media. Fortunately, films like Jennifer’s Body have seen an overdue cultural reappraisal and people are interested in her career for the right reasons.

‘I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realised that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t. I hid because I was hurt,’ she said.

Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube

Ahead of the release of her two films, Fox is keen on making more movies. ‘I should probably start manifesting. I won’t lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I’ve always wanted to play, and do one of those,’ she said. Fox earlier appeared in DC’s Jonah Hex as Lilah.

‘People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn’t get you the big awards. I don’t give a f*ck. Give me an MTV award. I don’t need a fucking BAFTA,’ Fox added.

She aired similar wishes to The Washington Post, saying, ‘I want to grow into myself as an actor. I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself.’

20th Century Studios

Fox also said she was open to revisiting Jennifer’s Body for a sequel or even a series. ‘That would be cool,’ she said.

‘I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career. And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way,’ she added.

Till Death was released in the US on July 1, while Midnight in the Switchgrass is due for release on July 23.

