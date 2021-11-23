Mel B ‘Removed’ From Adele’s TV Special Due To ‘Awkward’ Vibrator Joke
Spice Girl Mel B was reportedly axed from ITV’s An Audience with Adele for making a rogue comment about a sex toy.
The event, which took place earlier this month at the London Palladium, went live on Sunday, November 21, and saw Adele host a night with a stellar array of guests from actors such as Emma Thompson and Jodie Comer, to other singers, including Mel B.
However, the 46-year-old Spice Girl’s question to the Easy On Me singer reportedly had to be cut out by the television channel when she asked the 33-year-old about the best gift she had ever received, before jokingly answering for her.
A source told The Sun how despite the moment being an example of Mel B being ‘her usual brilliant self,’ that ‘ITV decided they just couldn’t keep the moment in’.
They said:
She was tasked with asking a question about the best gift Adele had ever received but when the cameras were on her she said she felt silly asking it.
Then she made a joke and said she could answer the question for Adele and said it was a vibrator.
According to the source, ‘no one really laughed but Adele made a wise crack about it and moved on’.
They explained that while there was ‘no bad blood or issue between them’ that the television channel ‘couldn’t air it because not only was it awkward as hell – it was a family show and there would be kids watching’.
During the special, Adele performed some of the songs from her latest album and even got a surprise blast from the past, causing her to burst into tears onstage.
ITV resultantly had their biggest night of the year so far on Sunday, as alongside the return of I’m A Celeb, Adele’s performance brought in 5.5 million viewers.
Topics: Film and TV, Adele, ITV, TV, UK