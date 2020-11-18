Mel Gibson Confirms Lethal Weapon 5 'Absolutely' On The Way Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been 22 years since the last Lethal Weapon film, but fans can rest assured that a fifth film is coming soon.

Speaking live on Good Morning America last week, November 13, Mel Gibson said the film is ‘absolutely on the way’ and its director, Richard Donner, is working on it ‘right now’.

Advert 10

It’s great reassurance for fans of the franchise after the film’s producer confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 was being made at the beginning of this year.

lethal weapon five returning Warner Bros.

Rumours of a Lethal Weapon 5 first started swirling back in 2007, when Warner Bros. said it was keen to get the film’s original duo, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, back together for a final adventure.

Appropriately, the film’s working title is Lethal Finale, Donner previously said, though there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the film would ever happen.

Advert 10

In 2017, Cinamablend reported that ideas about doing a fifth instalment were circling among the film’s creators. But, later in 2018, Donner indicated it was unlikely the fifth film would ever happen due to problematic negotiations.

However, in a producers roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter in January, producer Dan Lin said the film is being made.

lethal weapon Warner Bros.

He said:

Advert 10

We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.

While Gibson’s latest appearance did not give any hints to a release date, or how long we can expect to wait, fans can rest assured that the film is coming.