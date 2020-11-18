unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Mel Gibson Confirms Lethal Weapon 5 ‘Absolutely’ On The Way

by : Saman Javed on : 18 Nov 2020 12:10
Mel Gibson Confirms Lethal Weapon 5 'Absolutely' On The WayMel Gibson Confirms Lethal Weapon 5 'Absolutely' On The WayWarner Bros. Pictures

It’s been 22 years since the last Lethal Weapon film, but fans can rest assured that a fifth film is coming soon.

Speaking live on Good Morning America last week, November 13, Mel Gibson said the film is ‘absolutely on the way’ and its director, Richard Donner, is working on it ‘right now’.

Advert

It’s great reassurance for fans of the franchise after the film’s producer confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 was being made at the beginning of this year.

lethal weapon five returninglethal weapon five returningWarner Bros.

Rumours of a Lethal Weapon 5 first started swirling back in 2007, when Warner Bros. said it was keen to get the film’s original duo, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, back together for a final adventure.

Appropriately, the film’s working title is Lethal Finale, Donner previously said, though there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the film would ever happen.

Advert

In 2017, Cinamablend reported that ideas about doing a fifth instalment were circling among the film’s creators. But, later in 2018, Donner indicated it was unlikely the fifth film would ever happen due to problematic negotiations.

However, in a producers roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter in January, producer Dan Lin said the film is being made.

lethal weaponlethal weaponWarner Bros.

He said:

Advert

We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.

While Gibson’s latest appearance did not give any hints to a release date, or how long we can expect to wait, fans can rest assured that the film is coming.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens
Animals

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture
Viral

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond
Celebrity

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate
Life

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate

Topics: Film and TV, Film

Credits

Express News and 1 other

  1. Express News

    Lethal Weapon 5: Mel Gibson confirms action sequel is ‘ABSOLUTELY’ on the way

  2. Cinema Blend

    Lethal Weapon 5 May Be Taking A Big Step Forward

 