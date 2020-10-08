Mel Gibson Is Santa Claus Battling An Assassin In Fatman Trailer

Mel Gibson Is Santa Claus Battling 12-Year-Old Assassin In Wild Fatman Trailer Saban Films

Mel Gibson’s latest movie, a Christmas tale with a twist called Fatman, has had its first trailer release – and it looks decidedly bonkers.

Gibson, now 64, plays the role of Chris Cringle, aka Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Père Noël etc etc, in a darkly comedic film about a down-and-out man who kids no longer respect.

The story focuses on a time where the present-giver sees his business in a state of decline, as a dishevelled and somewhat uncharacteristic depiction of the usually jolly character, who’s now a mean and grumpy-spirited elder.

Check out the trailer here:

When 12-year-old Billy, played by Chance Hurstfield (A Million Little Things), hires an assassin to kill off the embodiment of Christmas after receiving a lump of coal, things get a tad weird and ultra violent.

By the looks of things in the new trailer, the assassin, played by Walton Goggins (The Shield, The Hateful 8), embarks on a cat and mouse game with Cringle, in what’s set in a bleak reality where he’s simply had enough and begins to fight back.

So far on Twitter, movie fans have responded with mixed views; some embracing the bonkers nature of it, while others cannot wrap their head around its lunacy or still don’t enjoy Gibson’s on-screen presence after a string of personal life incidents.

Mel Gibson, Rosalind Ross PA Images

Gibson’s been something of a controversial character over the years, but has continued to enjoy an albeit quieter acting career, with roles in The Expendables franchise, as well as turns in The Beaver, Machete Kills, and Daddy’s Home 2.

Action-comedy-thriller Fatman is set for a US release on December 4, slap bang in the festive period.