Melanie Sykes Claims Leigh Francis Left Her ‘Crying All Night’ After Hours Of Offensive Remarks

PA Images

Television presenter Melanie Sykes has spoken out about her experiences while on Leigh Francis’s Through The Keyhole.

The TV show was hosted by Francis, aka Keith Lemon, and ran for six seasons before being axed last year.

Advert 10

While Francis is known for his controversial comments on his show Celebrity Juice, Sykes was under the impression Through The Keyhole would be different as it was a Saturday evening, family-friendly show.

However, it didn’t pan out to be what she expected, with Francis making crude comments about the TV presenter from the get-go.

PA Images

Recalling her experience on Frankly Speaking with Lynne Franks & Friends, Sykes said:

Advert 10

I went into the studio and I didn’t think Keith was going to be like he was on the other show that he does where it’s all sex and blow jobs and talking about people’s a***holes and all that. I sat there for a three-hour record and he did all of that stuff to me verbally to entertain the live audience – because it was never going to make the edit of the show, because it was a family, Saturday night show, so he used me to entertain the audience.

‘I had Jonathan Ross to my right and Jordan Banjo to my left and the first thing that Keith said to me, in character, was: ‘I bet your a***hole smells of flowers.’ It makes me want to cry right now because I was so caught in the headlights and wasn’t expecting it,’ she continued.

PA Images

Sykes further explained that things went ‘from bad to worse’ and that she knew she couldn’t leave because her storming off would be all over the newspapers the next day, The Independent reports.

Advert 10

Instead, Sykes sat there for the duration of filming and went home and ‘cried all night.’ She called her agent the next day who complained to the show’s producers, who agreed to allow her to approve the edit of the show before it aired.