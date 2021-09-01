Mental Health Charity Speaks Out Following Piers Morgan Ofcom Complaints Decision

ITV/PA

Mental health charity Mind has spoken out following Ofcom’s decision regarding Piers Morgan.

Earlier this year, Piers Morgan received backlash for his controversial comments regarding Meghan Markle‘s mental health.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex expressed that at one point she had suicidal thoughts while living in the UK under the public and newspapers’ ever-critical magnifying glass.

After the show aired, Morgan spoke on Good Morning Britain and said he didn’t believe what Markle said about her mental health.

At the time, the television host received backlash from social media users and mental health charities alike, before quitting the show altogether a few days later.

In light of the controversy, an Ofcom investigation began and the regulatory body released its conclusion today, September 1, stating that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcasting code.

Part of Ofcom’s report read, ‘Ofcom is clear that, consistent with freedom of expression, Mr Morgan was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account.’

Following their decision, mental health charity Mind has addressed the matter and doubled down on the fact that Morgan’s comments were ‘potentially harmful’.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said in the statement, as per Metro Online, ‘Today’s ruling by Ofcom found that, although Good Morning Britain was not in breach of its broadcasting rules, Piers Morgan’s comments during the programme were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers.’

Farmer continued:

Ofcom’s ruling also stated the need for broadcasters to take particular care over how mental health as a subject is presented to audiences, so as ‘not to convey a message that sharing experiences of poor mental health could be met with disbelief, derision, or a lack of sympathy’.

He also noted that a quarter of people said ‘hearing a celebrity talk openly about their own mental health had inspired them to seek help’, and emphasised the importance of showing ‘respect and empathy’ for those who are brave enough to publicly speak out about their mental health.

