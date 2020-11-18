unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Michael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020 By People Magazine

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Nov 2020 08:45
Michael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020 By People MagazineMichael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020 By People MagazinePA Images/Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan has been crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020. 

The Creed actor was recently awarded the title by People Magazine, taking on the mantle from John Legend.

Advert

Previous winners have included Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Check out Jordan’s reveal in the clip below:

Jordan, known for his performances in Black Panther and Fruitvale Station, was announced as this year’s victor on Jimmy Kimmel Live, initially disguised in a yellow hazmat suit as fans quizzed him on his identity.

Advert

Eventually, he revealed himself, telling the host it was a ‘cool moment’ when he found out he’d won. However, he’s aware his friends will wind him up about it.

PEOPLE Michael B JordanPEOPLE Michael B JordanPEOPLE

In an interview with the magazine, he said, ‘You know, everybody always made that joke, like… Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get. But it’s a good club to be a part of.’

The 33-year-old added that the women in his family are ‘definitely proud of this one… when my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for’.

Advert
Michael B. Jordan CreedMichael B. Jordan CreedWarner Bros.

Jordan is due to next appear in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation that follows a former Navy SEAL who wants to avenge his wife’s death. He’s also set to direct the third instalment of the Creed series.

As for what the next decade holds, Jordan hopes to be ‘maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more… just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is’.

He said, ‘Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture
Viral

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond
Celebrity

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate
Life

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate

Canada Is Allowing People With Depression To Do Psychedelic Mushrooms
Health

Canada Is Allowing People With Depression To Do Psychedelic Mushrooms

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Now

Credits

PEOPLE and 1 other

  1. PEOPLE

    Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One'

  2. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Jimmy Kimmel Reveals People's Sexiest Man Alive

 