Michael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020 By People Magazine PA Images/Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan has been crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020.

The Creed actor was recently awarded the title by People Magazine, taking on the mantle from John Legend.

Previous winners have included Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Check out Jordan’s reveal in the clip below:

Jordan, known for his performances in Black Panther and Fruitvale Station, was announced as this year’s victor on Jimmy Kimmel Live, initially disguised in a yellow hazmat suit as fans quizzed him on his identity.

Eventually, he revealed himself, telling the host it was a ‘cool moment’ when he found out he’d won. However, he’s aware his friends will wind him up about it.

PEOPLE Michael B Jordan PEOPLE

In an interview with the magazine, he said, ‘You know, everybody always made that joke, like… Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get. But it’s a good club to be a part of.’

The 33-year-old added that the women in his family are ‘definitely proud of this one… when my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for’.

Michael B. Jordan Creed Warner Bros.

Jordan is due to next appear in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation that follows a former Navy SEAL who wants to avenge his wife’s death. He’s also set to direct the third instalment of the Creed series.

As for what the next decade holds, Jordan hopes to be ‘maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more… just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is’.

He said, ‘Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.’

