Michael B. Jordan Met Warner Bros. About Playing Superman

As DC looks to continue the hot streak it’s on with Aquaman and Joker, it seems a new Superman may be in the works as Michael B. Jordan has met with Warner Bros. about the role.

The studio went through a rough patch when Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice were met with less than glowing reviews, but it found its saving grace in Jason Momoa last year when his performance as Arthur Curry raked in $1 billion in the box office.

Joaquin Phoenix helped keep the company in fans’ good books as that too broke the $1 billion mark, becoming the first R-rated movie ever to do so.

The popular films were the first DC productions to reach the $1 billion benchmark since Christopher Nolan concluded his Batman trilogy with 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, and the successes prompted Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, to describe DC as being ‘on the upswing’, Variety reports.

He commented:

They had a rocky period, but they’re starting to find their footing.

As the company look ahead to its upcoming projects, there’s one character whose cape has been caught in limbo: Superman.

The character has been rebooted twice in the last 13 years, once with Brandon Routh in Superman Returns and later with Henry Cavill in Man of Steel, but DC and parent studio Warner Bros. are yet to settle on their desired formula.

Insiders cited by Variety suspect a new Superman film is unlikely to hit screens before 2023 because it’s severely lacking many of the vital elements needed to create a film – like a star, a script and a director.

However, Warner Bros. is definitely in the process of trying to solve at least one of those issues, as earlier this year the company met with Michael B. Jordan about the character.

The Creed star reportedly pitched a vision for the character, though no details have been released about exactly what his vision may be.

Though Warner Bros. may be eyeing the 32-year-old for the role, Jordan is reportedly apprehensive about committing to the project because filming is unlikely to begin for several years – and who knows where the star will be by then?

While it may be some time before we see the new face of Superman, DC is hoping to please fans with the release of upcoming films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

Hopefully it will manage to stay on the upswing!

