Michael B. Jordan To Produce Static Shock Movie Warner Bros./PA Images

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan will produce a Static Shock film adaptation.

The Creed actor is pairing up with Reginald Hudlin via his Outlier Society banner to bring the DC Comics movie to life and put a shock into all of our systems.

The superhero was previously seen in his own self-titled animated series, which ran for four seasons in the early 2000s. It followed Virgil Hawkins, a Black teenager who takes on his new identify after gaining electromagnetic powers.

MBJ PA Images

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan said, ‘I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that. Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.’

The hero first appeared in 1993 under Milestone Comics. While the company became defunct, it’s being resurrected by DC Comics, with its band of incredible characters heading to Earth-M’s ‘Dakota’ universe. Static will receive a brand-new digital comic series in February 2021.

During DC Fandome in August, Hudlin said, ‘Milestone Media was the first company to create a superhero universe full of Black, Latino, Asian, and White superheroes – both gay and straight. This new relationship will enable us to not only revive classic Milestone characters, but introduce new ones as well.’

Jordan is no stranger to the world of superheroes. Back in 2012, he starred in Josh Trank’s found-footage Chronicle, later going on to play the Human Torch in 2015’s Fantastic Four. Three years later, he played Killmonger in Black Panther.

There’s no release date for the Static Shock movie at the time of writing.

