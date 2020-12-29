unilad
Michael B. Jordan Will Direct Creed 3, Tessa Thompson Confirms

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Dec 2020 09:45
Michael B. Jordan Will Direct Creed 3, Tessa Thompson Confirms

Tessa Thompson has now confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will be directing the eagerly anticipated Creed 3.

Jordan, 33, plays boxer Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed in the Rocky sequel franchise, however this will mark his directorial debut.

You can watch hear Thompson’s revelations for yourself below:

Speaking with MTV, Thompson, 37, joked that she plans to give Jordan ‘a lot of crap about’ having recently been named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

She continued:

He is directing the next Creed. It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director.

I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we’re not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be – I don’t know if he will still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months.

Thompson is expected to reprise her role as Donnie’s fiancée Bianca, an aspiring musician and mother to his young daughter, Amara.

Michael B. Jordan CreedMichael B. Jordan CreedWarner Bros.

This news may come as no surprise to those who’ve been closely following the developments of the upcoming movie.

Writing in his book A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood, which was published back in May 2019, producer Irwin Winkler stated, ‘I promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get his chance to direct Creed III’.

However, this is the first time confirmation has been given that Jordan will indeed be sat in the director’s chair.

There is currently no estimated release date for Creed 3, with Thompson appearing to hint that production will begin later on in 2021.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Michael B. Jordan, Now

