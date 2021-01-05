unilad
Michael C. Hall Admits Original Dexter Ending Was ‘Pretty Unsatisfying’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 05 Jan 2021 10:18
Michael C. Hall has described the original Dexter ending as ‘pretty unsatisfying’ for viewers, and that their disappointment is ‘warranted’.

However, while Hall understands peoples’ disappointment, he personally understood why his character did what he did.

Fortunately for disappointed viewers, the revival for Dexter will be set 10 years after that finale scene, giving fans a chance to see what really happened to serial-killer.

Production for the revival is set to begin at some point this year.

Empathising with viewers’ disappointment of the finale from seven years ago, Hall said to The Daily Beast, ‘Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling.’

He continued:

I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.

Describing peoples’ disappointment as ‘warranted’, Hall went on to say he thinks some of the criticisms stem from the ending being ‘justifiable’.

The Safe actor explained, ‘It was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did. I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren’t so much about the ‘what’ as they were about the ‘how,’ and those were valid too.’

Hall added, ‘We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale.’

The Dexter revival is currently set to air later this year.

