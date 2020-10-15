Michael C. Hall Returning As Dexter For New Limited Series

Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago.

We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!