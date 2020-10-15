Michael C. Hall Returning As Dexter For New Limited Series
Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his role in Dexter with a new limited series about the killer killing-killer.
The acclaimed drama originally ran from 2006 to 2013 and captivated audiences as it told the story of Dexter, a mild-mannered forensic technician in Miami, Florida, who spent his spare time targeting and killing other murderers.
Dexter came to an explosive end when police finally caught up with their co-worker’s actions, and fans will now get to see what happened to the protagonist in the aftermath.
The show is being revived as a limited series at Showtime, with production for ten new episodes expected to begin in 2021, The Independent reports.
Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, commented on his excitement for the return of the show, saying:
Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago.
We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!
Throughout its original run, Dexter was awarded two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for Hall.
The new show has been given a tentative release date for Autumn 2021, so it’s possible we’ll see Dexter back chasing serial killers by next Halloween.
