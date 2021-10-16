Michael Caine Announces His Retirement From Acting

Alamy/20th Century Studios

Sir Michael Caine has announced his retirement from acting.

The two-time Academy Award winner has no shortage of beloved roles under his belt, whether it’s shouting, ‘You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!’ in The Italian Job, or glancing across at a free Bruce Wayne with a Fernet-Branca in his hand as Alfred in The Dark Knight Rises.

Advert 10

He’s been a regular collaborator with Christopher Nolan over the years. In his most recent blockbuster Tenet, John David Washington’s Protagonist even says, ‘Goodbye, Sir Michael.’

At the age of 88, Caine is moving onto different ventures. We may not see him in many more movies, but he’s going to focus more on his writing.

During a recent interview on Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, Caine was discussing his role in Best Sellers, in which he plays a cantankerous author forced to go on a book tour to save his publishing boutique, when he announced it’d be his final film.

Advert 10

‘Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can’t walk very well,’ he explained.

‘And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed.’

Best Sellers was shot in 2019, but is due for release next year as a result of delays during the pandemic. Caine will also star in Medieval, filmed earlier and hitting cinemas next year.

Advert 10

‘I think it would be [my last role]. There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I want to do. But also, I’m 88. There aren’t exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88,’ the actor added.

Best Sellers’ release date in the UK hasn’t been fully confirmed.