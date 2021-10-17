unilad
Michael Caine Responds To Rumours Of His Retirement

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Oct 2021 10:02
Michael Caine Responds To Rumours Of His Retirement

The one and only Sir Michael Caine has responded to rumours surrounding his supposed retirement, sparked following a recent interview.

The legendary actor, who turned 88 in March, opened up about his future plans to film critics Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo during an episode of their podcast, Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review.

Dismaying many of his fans, Caine announced that his most recent role in comedy drama Best Sellers, would mark his final film appearance.

Michael Caine (Alamy)Alamy

‘Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really’, said Caine. ‘Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can’t walk very well’.

He also spoke of his apparent intentions to focusing on writing rather than acting going forward, revealing:

I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed.

This quickly sparked widespread rumours of Caine going into retirement, after a prestigious and extraordinarily successful career reaching back to the 1960s.

However, this has turned out not to be strictly accurate, and Caine himself has come forward to clarify that he won’t be leaving the acting world behind just yet.

To the relief of many, Caine tweeted:

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.

Phew!

Topics: Film and TV, Now, retirement, Twitter

