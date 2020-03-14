Michael Caine Says Batman Trilogy Was One Of The Greatest Things He's Ever Done Emily Brown

Iconic actor Sir Michael Caine has said appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is one of the greatest things he’s ever done.

In a career spanning 60 years, Caine has appeared in more than a hundred films, been awarded two Oscars and become a staple of the British film industry.

He’s appeared in hit movies such as Inception, Now You See Me, Interstellar and Kingsman: The Secret Service, and in turn has spent much of his life surrounded by incredible castmates and production crews.

Michael Caine PA Images

He’s done countless great things in his time, but he has a soft spot for his role of Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy, which started with Batman Begins in 2005, followed by The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Caine, who celebrates his 87th birthday today, March 14, recalled working with filmmaker Nolan in an interview with The Hindu, explaining Nolan turned up on his doorstep to introduce himself.

Caine said:

I told him, ‘I am too old for Batman. Do you want me to play the butler? What would my dialogues be? Would you like another beverage or more custard?’

Michael Caine in The Dark Knight Rises Warner Bros.

Though Caine was apprehensive at first, Nolan managed to win him over by explaining he saw the character of Alfred as much more than a butler; instead, he would be a ‘foster-father of Batman’.

The actor continued:

So, I did the movie and it was one of the greatest things I have done in my life.

Michael Caine in Batman Warner Bros.

After establishing a relationship with Nolan and starring in Batman Begins in 2005, Caine went on to be part of every single one of the filmmaker’s movies, including The Prestige, Inception and Interstellar. He will soon be seen in Nolan’s upcoming feature, Tenet.

Caine joked about how he and Nolan appear to have found the key to success, saying:

All the films I have made with him have raked in over a billion dollars, so he has to have me in a film even if he has no part for me. In Dunkirk, I was only a voice-over and I got billing in the credit title.

Michael Caine in The Dark Knight Rises Warner Bros.

Though Caine and Nolan go way back, the filmmaker is still protective about his creations. Caine admitted that despite the fact he is involved in Tenet, Nolan hasn’t let him see the script because he is so ‘secretive’.

He added:

All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.

With Tenet set to be released in July, it seems like Caine will have to wait for the premiere to find out what actually happens in the film. It might not surpass the experience he had with Batman, but hopefully he’ll enjoy it all the same!