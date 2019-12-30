Michael Jackson Biopic From Maker Of Bohemian Rhapsody In The Works

Epic Records/PA

Following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the maker of the hit movie is now working on a film about the late Michael Jackson.

Graham King is said to be working with the Jackson estate to write the film, which will cover the late star’s life from his early career in the Jackson Five to his death at age 50.

Along with King, John Logan, the Oscar-nominated writer behind The Aviator, Hugo and the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, will pen the screenplay, however a studio is not yet attached to the project.

In addition, King has reportedly been granted permission to use Jackson’s music in the film.

King recently worked on 20th Century Fox’s Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned over $900 million at the global box office and five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

However, though Freddie Mercury’s career had its ups and downs, Michael Jackson’s was dogged by one major controversy in particular – the child sexual abuse allegations against him – which could potentially make this film harder to create.

A documentary was released in March 2019, regarding child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson, called Leaving Neverland as more allegations came to light following the singer’s death.

In 2013, choreographer Wade Robson filed a lawsuit alleging that Jackson had sexually abused him for seven years, beginning when he was seven years old. The following year, a case was filed by James Safechuck, alleging sexual abuse over a four-year period from the age of ten.

However, in 2015, Robson’s case against Jackson’s estate was dismissed on the grounds of being filed too late. Safechuck’s claim was also time barred. Then in 2017, it was deemed that Jackson’s estate could not be held accountable for the late singer’s alleged history.

The Jackson estate has since taken up a law suit with HBO’s parent company Time Warner – the TV network who distributed the documentary – claiming the company breached a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract, something which Time Warner has denied.

Despite Jackson’s questionable past, he was still one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling over 350 million records. Jackson’s Thriller was, until recently, the best selling album of all time, selling 66 million copies worldwide, before being overtaken by the Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975).

The Michael Jackson estate is currently working on a Broadway show, MJ the Musical, with producer Lia Vollack that will cover Jackson’s career milestones with an emphasis on his achievements throughout his 20s and 30s.

Jackson died in June 2009 from a cardiac arrest at the age of 50. His personal physician Conrad Murray was later charged with involuntary manslaughter due to him administering various medications to the late singer to help him sleep.

