Michael K. Williams And Anthony Bourdain Clip Has Everyone Fondly Reminiscing

A poignant clip of Michael K. Williams and Anthony Bourdain has resurfaced following the actor’s death.

The Wire star was found dead in his New York home on Monday, September 6. The outpouring of tributes is ongoing, as his co-stars and fans share fond memories of the star on and off the screen.

Back in 2012, Williams appeared on the series finale of Bourdain’s No Reservations, the late chef’s food and travel show. The video has been dubbed an ‘iconic Brooklyn moment’ as fans remember both legends in their prime.

The short clip was shared to Twitter by Digg‘s James Crugnale, where it’s already been viewed nearly 225,000 times.

It shows the pair strolling down Williams’ home neighbourhood of East Flatbush before making their way over to Gloria’s, a beloved Caribbean restaurant in Crown Heights. Sadly, it’s since been shut down. They enjoy some oxtail, curried goat, mac and cheese, rice and pees and callaloo, sharing each other’s trays and dipping into one another’s bowls.

While it’s only natural people remember Williams for his roles over the years, particularly Omar in The Wire and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, the clip has been praised for showcasing Williams as a normal person outside the realm of film and television.

‘Seeing these two breaking bread… well, it’s hard on the heart, but good to see them enjoying life,’ one viewer wrote. ‘God, this makes me so sad. RIP to both. Legends, and masters of their respective crafts,’ another wrote.

Towards the end of the clip, Jamie Hector, who starred alongside Williams in The Wire, turns up at the restaurant. ‘Mike quietly called me w/out the crew knowing and asked, J are you in BK? I said yup! He said come break bread with me and Anthony me at Gloria’s. Just the kind of Friend Mike was ALWAYS WANTED TO SHARE THE LIGHT,’ the actor revealed on Twitter.

