Michael K. Williams’ Death Shakes The Internet As Stars Pay Emotional Tributes

HBO/PA Images

Michael K. Williams’ co-stars and fans have paid emotional tributes following his tragic death.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his apartment in New York City on Monday, September 6. While the exact cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, his representatives said that it was ‘with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss’.

The news triggered an immediate outpour of messages from The Wire viewers, other fans and fellow celebrities, mourning the loss of a genuine talent and beloved actor.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Williams in the classic HBO drama, wrote in a series of tweets, ‘The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.

‘If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.

‘THE WIRE brought us together and immortalised Omar & Bunk in that ‘scene’ on a park bench. But for us we aimed to take that moment in time together and say something about Black men. Our struggle with ourselves, internally, and each other. For me & Mike we had nothing but respect… so to you, my brother Mike, there is a small comfort that I know, you knew how much we loved you.’

Lance Reddick shared a photo of the pair attending the first season premiere of The Wire, writing, ‘Rest in peace, my brother.’ He also described him as ‘one of the kindest, gentlest, most genuine, giving and courageous souls I’ve ever met.’

Isiah Whitlock Jr. also wrote, ‘Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.’

Edward Norton, who worked with Williams on Motherless Brooklyn, wrote, ‘I feel punched in gut… soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I’ve had in my career. My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period.’