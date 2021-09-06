Michael K. Williams Has Passed Away Aged 54

PA/HBO

Michael K Williams, known for his roles in The Wire and Lovecraft Country, has died aged 54.

The actor was reportedly found in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, September 6, by his nephew.

‘It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,’ William’s representative Marianna Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams was well-known for his role as Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire, as well as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, among other roles in The Night Of, 12 Years a Slave, and many others.

The actor had been Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his roles in When They See Us, The Night Of and Bessie.

Williams made his film debut in 1996 alongside Tupac Shakur in the film Bullet, going on to play a drug dealer in Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead.

Williams was born in Brooklyn in 1966, going on to enrol at the National Black Theatre in New York City. Before becoming a professional actor, he found work as a background dancer for various musical acts, such as George Michael and Madonna.

His most famous role came in 2002, when he was cast as Omar Little in The Wire, being given the role after just one audition.

A police source told the New York Post no foul play is suspected, the apartment was in order and there were no signs of forced entry.

No official cause of death has yet been confirmed.

