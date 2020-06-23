Michael Keaton In Talks To Play Batman In New DC Films Warner Bros

Almost 30 years after he hung up his cape, Michael Keaton is in talks to return to Gotham City; reprising the role of Batman in upcoming DC superhero movies.

Talks are reportedly in the very early stages, and nothing is set in stone at the time of writing. However, the prospect of Keaton, 68, returning to his career defining role is definitely an intriguing one.

Keaton earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). Paving the way for our modern superhero craze, these movies changed the way that comicbook stories were brought to the silver screen, bringing a darker feel.

Michael Keaton Batman Warner Bros. Pictures

This news Batman would first be returning in the upcoming The Flash movie was reported by The Wrap, and we do not – as of yet – have any exact idea as to how significant Keaton’s part will be.

Sources have informed The Hollywood Reporter that Keaton’s role has been envisioned as similar to that of Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acting as a mentor, guide and even ‘string-puller’ for a younger generation of heroes.

If a deal is struck, it’s thought Keaton could appear several other DC films, which could include the likes of Batgirl, a project still in development.

This project will not impact Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader still regarded to be the future of the beloved franchise.

The Flash will star Ezra Miller in the title role, with the upcoming movie set to be directed by Andy Muschietti (It).

Miller has previously played The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The character was created in the 1950s, after police scientist Barry Allen bathed in chemicals which had been hit by lightning, giving him super speed. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco will be producing, with a script from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

The movie will reportedly introduce non comic book reading audiences to the complicated concept of the multiverse: an ever shifting variety of alternate universes which exist alongside each other within the wider reality shown in DC comics.

The notion of the multiverse was initially created to explain multiple character contradictions over the course of DC history, allowing for various versions of the same characters to co-exist and, even interact.

The Flash is scheduled for release on June 2, 2022.