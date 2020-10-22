Michael Keaton Says He Was The Best Batman Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton is many things, but it seems humble is not one of them, as he brazenly revealed he believes he was the best Batman.

The 69-year-old, who played the superhero between 1989 and 1992 in Batman and Batman Returns, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to address rumours he would be appearing in The Flash, alongside Ben Affleck.

Advert

While he couldn’t give a definitive answer, he did reveal he was ‘in discussions’ about the project.

Check it out here:

‘Well let me ask you about some of the other Batmen then, since you can’t talk about yourself,’ Kimmel said. ‘We know Ben Affleck is also playing Batman in this movie… will there be a conclave of Batmen?’

Advert

Keaton joked that ‘all 127 of them’ would be playing Batman in the movie, before Kimmel asked him the all-important question: ‘Michael, who was the best Batman?’

Keaton replied, simply, ‘Me.’

Michael Keaton Says He Was The Best Batman Warner Bros.

His iteration of the caped crusader might not be the popular choice these days, but we’ll let him have that one.

Advert

Sorry, this content isn't available right now.

When asked whether he still had hold of his iconic Batman suit, Keaton said if he’s ever feeling a bit low in confidence, all he has to do is put on the suit and remind himself that he is Batman.

‘I’ll slip into it now and then. If I’m feeling insecure enough, I just slip into the suit – makes me feel a whole lot better,’ he confessed. ‘I’ll walk around the neighbourhood a little bit.’

Keaton added:

When things around here get a little nervous-making, I just put the suit on and boy, things straighten the f*ck up.

Advert

The Flash is set to land in cinemas in 2022.