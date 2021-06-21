Michael Keaton Spotted As Bruce Wayne For First Time In 28 Years

Warner Bros.

Set photos from The Flash have shown Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne.

The Batman veteran first starred at the legendary DC character in 1989, and appears to have made a comeback for the upcoming movie starring Ezra Miller.

The Flash is currently being filmed in London and, while Ben Affleck will be returning as Bruce Wayne, it seems as if Keaton will also be starring as an older version of the character in an alternate universe.

Keaton’s older version of Wayne has drawn inspiration from DC Comics’ title crossover, Flashpoint, Comicbook reports.

Big Screen Leaks shared the photo of Keaton on Twitter yesterday, June 20, writing, ‘BREAKING: We have our first look at Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne in #TheFlash!’

People have since commented their thoughts on the 69-year-old’s apparent return. One person said, ‘I want to be put to sleep in a time capsule until this movie is released’.

Another person wrote, ‘He looks amazing, I love him, he will always be my fav Batman,’ while someone else branded his return to the franchise as ‘beautiful’.

Keaton’s return has long been teased, with director of the upcoming movie Andy Muschietti sharing a photo of Keaton’s Batman suit on Instagram at the beginning of the month.

Muschietti failed to caption the photo, but it’s safe to say DC fans went wild with speculations in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Keaton said he nearly turned down the role because of concerns about the ongoing pandemic, as well as his commitments to other projects he’s working on.

He told Deadline when asked about reprising his role in The Flash:

I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet.

‘I called them and said, I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible to that,’ he continued.

Warner Bros.

Discussing COVID, Keaton added, ‘I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.’ Evidently, those talks went ahead.

The Flash is set to make its debut November 2022.