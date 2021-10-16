unilad
Advert

Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns In The Flash First Look

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2021 19:37
Michael Keaton's Batman Returns In The Flash First LookWarner Bros.

You wanna get nuts? Michael Keaton’s Batman is back in the first look at The Flash movie. 

Ezra Miller’s solo debut as DC’s super-speedster has been in development hell for years. Fortunately, It director Andy Muschietti managed to carry it over into production, allowing fans to finally feel real hype for the project. In the lead-up to DC Fandome, anticipation was building for a proper look at the film.

Advert

While there’s not been many firm details, there were a few things we already knew: The Flash is inspired by the 2011 Flashpoint series; and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are returning to don the cowl once more, at least.

Check out the first look at The Flash below: 

Loading…

Muschietti earlier told Vanity Fair that Keaton’s Batman is a ‘very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before’.

Advert

Keaton last played the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Affleck portrayed the caped crusader in a number of DCEU entries: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; Suicide Squad; Justice League; and, of course, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Flash Movie Will 'Restart Everything' With Past DC CharactersWarner Bros.

During an interview on Jake’s Takes, Keaton said it was ‘shockingly normal’ to put the costume on again. ‘Like I went… oh, oh yeah, that’s right. But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories [come back],’ he added.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter, ‘It has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honour that and be respectful of that.’

Advert

The Flash is due for release on June 3, 2022. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves
Film and TV

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves

Dwayne Johnson Drops First Look At Black Adam
Film and TV

Dwayne Johnson Drops First Look At Black Adam

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking
Health

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

Donald Trump Casually Tells Supporters He Doesn’t Like Women Peeing On Him
News

Donald Trump Casually Tells Supporters He Doesn’t Like Women Peeing On Him

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Batman, no-article-matching, The Flash

Credits

Jake's Takes/YouTube and 2 others

  1. Jake's Takes/YouTube

    Michael Keaton Talks Returning As Batman In THE FLASH and Putting On The Batsuit Again | INTERVIEW

  2. Vanity Fair

    Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash

  3. The Hollywood Reporter

    Michael Keaton on Reviving Batman and the Power of Saying No to Hollywood

 