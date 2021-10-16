Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns In The Flash First Look

Warner Bros.

You wanna get nuts? Michael Keaton’s Batman is back in the first look at The Flash movie.

Ezra Miller’s solo debut as DC’s super-speedster has been in development hell for years. Fortunately, It director Andy Muschietti managed to carry it over into production, allowing fans to finally feel real hype for the project. In the lead-up to DC Fandome, anticipation was building for a proper look at the film.

Advert 10

While there’s not been many firm details, there were a few things we already knew: The Flash is inspired by the 2011 Flashpoint series; and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are returning to don the cowl once more, at least.

Check out the first look at The Flash below:

Loading…

Muschietti earlier told Vanity Fair that Keaton’s Batman is a ‘very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before’.

Advert 10

Keaton last played the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Affleck portrayed the caped crusader in a number of DCEU entries: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; Suicide Squad; Justice League; and, of course, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Warner Bros.

During an interview on Jake’s Takes, Keaton said it was ‘shockingly normal’ to put the costume on again. ‘Like I went… oh, oh yeah, that’s right. But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories [come back],’ he added.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter, ‘It has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honour that and be respectful of that.’

Advert 10

The Flash is due for release on June 3, 2022.