Michael Scott’s Full Movie ‘Threat Level Midnight’ From The Office Released

If you didn’t already love Michael Scott, you certainly will after watching this.

Eleven years after its initial appearance, the FULL Threat Level Midnight movie has been released on The Office‘s YouTube channel, and it’s 25 minutes and 14 seconds of pure LOLs. In less than a day, the hilarious video has received 653,869 views (and counting), sending The Office US fans into a complete frenzy.

Threat Level Midnight is the seventeenth episode of the seventh season of The Office US and the 143rd episode overall. The episode where Scott made the infamous film aired on NBC on February 17, 2011 and was viewed by 6.41 million people.

In the description for the movie, The Office US’ channel says:

After 11 years of preparation, Michael is ready to debut his action movie. We present to you THREAT LEVEL MIDNIGHT After secret agent Michael Scarn (played by Scott) is forced into retirement due to the death of his wife Catherine Zeta-Scarn, the President of the United States of America (played by Darryl Philbin) requests that he prevent Goldenface (played by Jim Halpert) from blowing up the NHL All-Star Game and killing several hostages. Scarn goes undercover and learns how to play hockey, killing another hockey player (played by Oscar Martinez) to make it into the game, but after confronting Goldenface, he is shot. He later recuperates but learns that the President was in on it all along. Depressed, he goes to a bar to drown his sorrows. The patrons of the bar sing a song called “The Scarn” which he danced to with his wife, which cheers Scarn up immensely. With his courage restored, Scarn is able to save the day and blow up Goldenface in the process.

The hilarious sitcom, which is a remake of Ricky Girvais’ hit BBC, British version of The Office, aired on American screens waaaaay back in 2005.

Nine seasons later, the world fell in love with the likes of Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, with rave reviews across the board – including a favourable 89% from Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.8/10 from IMBd.

So if you have 25 minutes and 14 seconds to spare this evening, watch Michael Scott as secret agent ‘Michael Scarn’ and laugh your way into Thursday.

You can watch the full video here:

