unilad
Advert

Michaela Coel Dedicates Historic Emmys Win To Sexual Assault Survivors With Powerful Speech

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 20 Sep 2021 09:39
Michaela Coel Dedicates Historic Emmys Win To Sexual Assault Survivors With Powerful SpeechCBS

After winning an Emmy for I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel dedicated her win to all survivors of sexual assault. 

The 33-year-old actress and writer won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Television Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards which took place last night, September 19.

Advert

The hit BBC series was not only written and created by Coel, but also starred her as the leading character Arabella Essiedu. Coel also co-directed the series.

The series dealt powerfully with questions surrounding sexual consent in a modern world, and after Coel won her first award, she dedicated it to all survivors of sexual assault, including herself, in a powerful speech.

I May Destroy You (TV Series), starring Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu - (Dom Slike/Alamy)Alamy

Other nominees up for the award were writers such as Brad Ingelsby for Mare of Easttown, Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron for WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer for WandaVision, Laura Donney for WandaVision, and Scott Frank for The Queen’s Gambit.

Advert

Coel’s own experiences of sexual assault acted as a basis for her writing I May Destroy You. In her acceptance speech, she directed her words at all writers: ‘Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you.’

She continued:

In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.

Advert

Coel then thanked certain people for contributing to the ‘best two years’ of her life. She concluded her compelling speech by dedicating her award to ‘every single survivor of sexual assault’.

Coel, as a first-time Emmy nominee, was also nominated for four other awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The star told E!Online how ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ she was to be awarded the Emmy. ‘If I think about it too much, I get emotional. It means a lot to be heard and listened to so attentively. I’m very grateful,’ she said.

Advert

In winning the award, Coel also made history as the first ever Black woman to win the Emmy for writing a limited series.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Shopkeepers Warned Over Teenagers Bulk Buying Baked Beans For ‘Beaning’ TikTok Prank Trend
Viral

Shopkeepers Warned Over Teenagers Bulk Buying Baked Beans For ‘Beaning’ TikTok Prank Trend

Drake Bell Breaks Silence After Child-Endangerment Conviction
Celebrity

Drake Bell Breaks Silence After Child-Endangerment Conviction

Hole In Earth’s Ozone Layer Now Bigger Than Antarctica
Science

Hole In Earth’s Ozone Layer Now Bigger Than Antarctica

Daniel Craig Fights Off Tears In Heartwarming Farewell Speech After Wrapping His Final James Bond Film
Film and TV

Daniel Craig Fights Off Tears In Heartwarming Farewell Speech After Wrapping His Final James Bond Film

Topics: Film and TV, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    'I dedicate this to every single survivor of sexual assault': Michaela Coel delivers moving speech after winning Outstanding Writing at Emmys Awards for I May Destroy You

  2. E!Online

    Michaela Coel Reflects on "Incredible" Journey to Emmys With Former Classmate and Co-Star Paapa Essiedu

 