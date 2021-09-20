Michaela Coel Dedicates Historic Emmys Win To Sexual Assault Survivors With Powerful Speech

CBS

After winning an Emmy for I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel dedicated her win to all survivors of sexual assault.

The 33-year-old actress and writer won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Television Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards which took place last night, September 19.

The hit BBC series was not only written and created by Coel, but also starred her as the leading character Arabella Essiedu. Coel also co-directed the series.

The series dealt powerfully with questions surrounding sexual consent in a modern world, and after Coel won her first award, she dedicated it to all survivors of sexual assault, including herself, in a powerful speech.

Other nominees up for the award were writers such as Brad Ingelsby for Mare of Easttown, Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron for WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer for WandaVision, Laura Donney for WandaVision, and Scott Frank for The Queen’s Gambit.

Coel’s own experiences of sexual assault acted as a basis for her writing I May Destroy You. In her acceptance speech, she directed her words at all writers: ‘Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you.’

She continued:

In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.

Coel then thanked certain people for contributing to the ‘best two years’ of her life. She concluded her compelling speech by dedicating her award to ‘every single survivor of sexual assault’.

Coel, as a first-time Emmy nominee, was also nominated for four other awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The star told E!Online how ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ she was to be awarded the Emmy. ‘If I think about it too much, I get emotional. It means a lot to be heard and listened to so attentively. I’m very grateful,’ she said.

In winning the award, Coel also made history as the first ever Black woman to win the Emmy for writing a limited series.