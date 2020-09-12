Michelle Rodriguez Confirms Fast & Furious 9 Will Go To Space

fast and furious 9 Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious 9 is going to space. At least, it is if we’re going to listen to what star Michelle Rodriguez has to say on the matter – which, of course, we are.

Even though shooting on the film begun more than a year ago now, it’s going to be a little while until we get to see it in the cinema, with the ongoing global health crisis having shut down production on a large number of Hollywood films and TV series.

Regardless, it seems the wait will be worth it considering the huge hint Rodriguez just dropped, with the actor all but confirming the upcoming movie will be based in space. At least in part.

Appearing on SiriusXM on Thursday, September 10, Rodriguez was asked by hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham about the rumours that the team would be heading to space in Fast 9.

Now, this isn’t the first time the cast has hinted at the team going to space in the upcoming film, hence why they popped the question, with the actor responding with: ‘How did you guys find that out?’

‘See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man,’ Rodriguez continued, as per Complex. ‘When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!’

michelle rodriguez fast and furious Universal Pictures

Despite her claims that nobody was supposed to know about the crew’s plans to head to space, star Ludacris had previously hinted at the possibility – again in an interview with Cagle and Cunningham.

In the interview, which took place earlier this year, the rapper – who portrays Tej Parker in the franchise – suggested that one set piece within the film takes place in space.

‘I don’t know, I don’t know what you said,’ Ludacris said when asked if a journey to space was on the cards for Fast 9. ‘Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I’m down for whatever.’

ludacris fast and furious Universal Pictures

Both Ludacris and Rodriguez will be returning for Fast 9 alongside Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. You won’t be seeing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or Jason Statham in this latest instalment though, after they appeared in their own spin-off, Hobbs And Shaw.

Regardless, it looks set to be absolutely epic, especially if they actually head to space.

Fast 9 will be released in cinemas on April 2, 2021.