Mickey Rourke Calls Robert De Niro A ‘Big F*cking Cry Baby’ As Feud Reignites
Didn’t know Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro have a feud? Me neither, but the rivalry between the pair has recently been reignited, so it’s time to catch up.
The beef between the pair reportedly began back in 1987 after they starred in Angel Heart together. De Niro is said to have snubbed Rourke while on set by asking that they didn’t speak to each other as a way of ‘keeping in character’.
Now, 33 years later, the feud has come to light once again with Rourke calling his apparent nemesis a ‘big f*cking cry baby.’
Rourke’s comment comes after a friend apparently told him De Niro was quoted in a newspaper saying the Sin City actor was a ‘liar’, and that he ‘talks all kinds of sh*t’.
The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to call out De Niro for his supposed comments yesterday, July 18.
Rourke wrote:
Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big fucking crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit”. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper.
Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke “ as God is my witness”
I think it’s safe to say he’s pretty pissed.
De Niro’s unconfirmed comments may have come about after Rourke claimed he didn’t get a part in Netflix’s The Irishman because of De Niro.
Rourke claims that Martin Scorsese, the film’s director, wanted to meet with him to discuss a part in the film, but the offer was later retracted after 76-year-old De Niro said he refused to work with Rourke.
De Niro’s representatives immediately shut down these rumours, saying Rourke was ‘never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie’, the NME reports.
Speaking about his 1987 snub in a Live – Non e la D’Urso interview at the time, Rourke said the actor had hurt his feelings and that while he used to look up to De Niro, he now ‘looks through him.’
De Niro is yet to respond to Rourke comments from yesterday. I’ll be waiting with my popcorn in the meantime.
