Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss To Be Released From Jail And Enter Rehab

Former child star Shaun Weiss has been ordered to complete a 90-day rehabilitation programme once he’s released from jail later this week.

The 41-year-old, who starred as goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks and its sequels, was arrested for burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine in January this year.

He was booked into the Yuba County Jail – where he has remained since – and held on $52,500 bail, with a judge in the county only approving a motion to release Weiss on Tuesday, March 10, on the condition that he checks into a recovery facility.

Weiss could be released as early as Thursday, March 12, and will initially detox for a week in a hospital in Orange County, California, before beginning his rehab stint.

The plan is for him to spend 90 days in a rehabilitation facility, with sources informing TMZ it will be followed by an intensive outpatient aftercare sober-house programme, before Weiss is cleared to live in a sober-living home.

Weiss’s recovery – and specifically this treatment, which is known to be expensive – is reportedly being sponsored by a prominent TV show, according to those same sources. Apparently, execs from that TV show reached out to the actor’s team and introduced them to the rehab facility.

Weiss was taken into custody on Sunday, January 26, after being discovered rummaging through a car parked inside a local resident’s garage at approximately 7am in Marysville, California.

The homeowner alerted police to an ‘unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there’, and police found Weiss searching through the resident’s car.

Weiss had gained entry to the car by shattering the passenger window, with officers ordering ‘the male out of the vehicle and took him into custody’, according to a statement posted to Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The police report continued:

Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his.

Weiss, who was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018, has a history of substance abuse. In 2017, the actor was sentenced to 90 days in county jail for possession of suspected methamphetamine.

His acting career began in 1986 when he played Elvis on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, but he became best known for his role as Goldberg in all three Mighty Ducks films. He also appeared on multiple TV programmes, including Charles in Charge, Boy Meets World, and Freaks and Geeks.

Hopefully Shaun will take the help offered to him and he will be able to start his road to recovery soon.