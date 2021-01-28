unilad
Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Being One Year Sober

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Jan 2021 07:47
Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Being One Year Sober

The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss is celebrating one year of sobriety. 

The 42-year-old, who played Greg ‘Goldie’ Goldberg, had a difficult few years, with multiple arrests – one for public intoxication in 2018, the other for residential burglary while under the influence of methamphetamine in 2020 – and drug use. However, he’s been making huge improvements since seeking help.

In an Instagram post, the star’s friend Drew Gallagher gave fans an update, showing a smiling Weiss celebrating one year of sobriety. The post reads: ‘What a journey and what a recovery. So. Damn. Proud.’

Drew Gallagher Shaun WeissDrew Gallagher Shaun Weissdrew.gallagher/Instagram

Gallagher also told TMZ how Weiss decided to delay opening his Christmas presents as he wanted to have them on his first year of being sober. He remains living in a sober living facility in California.

While saying it wasn’t a ‘blameless’ situation, Gallagher earlier told People how Weiss’ circumstances weren’t as ‘black and white’ as some critics would make out. He also decribed him as ‘the nicest, softest, sweetest human being… he’s like a brother to me. I won’t abandon him.’

He said: ‘There’s not a blameless Shaun Weiss here, he is definitely to blame for a lot of stupid sh*t he does. But if you were to spend any time with him you would have a drastically more compassionate understanding of what he was about.’

At the time, he said his friend needed ‘medical’ and ‘psychiatric attention’, saying: ‘He’s sick, he’s mentally ill. He’s just sick and everybody gives up on him.’

Last year, as Weiss marked 230 days sober, it was revealed he was receiving a ‘full dental makeover’ from LA dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, estimated to be around $80,000, for free. It’s hoped the work on his teeth will finish in 2021.

Rosenthal previously told Page Six: ‘His smile definitely gave him a pep in his step. He was definitely doing well on his own, but he was sort of downtrodden without that smile. Now he’s starting to do appearances again.’

Shaun Weiss InstaShaun Weiss Instadrgaberosenthal/Instagram

He said: ‘He’s such a good guy, such a sweetheart. He’s putting his weight back on. He is so much more confident. He’s ready to go. He feels better. Every time I see him he gains a few more pounds. His face is filling out. He’s smiling like crazy now.’

Gallagher added: ‘He’s one of the funniest comedians you’ll ever meet, he’s sharp, his witty, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. He understands the dire situation he’s in. The reality is there’s something where our brains go right, his brain goes left.’

Cameron Frew

