Mike Ehrmantraut Will Be In El Camino Movie

AMC

With less than three weeks to go until our Breaking Bad cravings are satisfied with the release of El Camino, more and more details are being made available to fans.

Primarily through the release of a brand new teaser trailer, the suggestion of a ‘super-secret’ cameo being ‘shuttled’ into filming locations, and leaked images which hint at Walter White’s return.

Despite all of these rumours circulating though, that’s exactly what they remain: rumours. Meaning we’re still relatively clueless about who else will be starring in the upcoming film and what trials and tribulations their characters might face.

So far, details about El Camino have remained scarce, with even the knowledge that it was being made kept a secret. In fact, the film was reportedly finished months before anyone even knew it was even being recorded.

Viewers have only been given a slight insight into which characters will be seen in the film too, with just Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), and Brandon ‘Badger’ Mayhew (Matthew Lee Jones) so far being confirmed as returning faces.

‘More than 10 familiar characters’ will also return to the screen, but up until now, none of those mystery figures had been revealed. One cast member has since broke their silence though, with Jonathan Banks confirming he will return to his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

AMC

Banks made the revelation while being interviewed by ET Canada at the Primetime Emmy’s, joking he’ll be ‘hit in the head’ for spilling the beans before continuing to dish the dirt anyway.

Speaking on the red carpet, the actor responded to a question about his role in the movie by saying:

They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes, why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.

What a hero. Obviously, Mike died in Breaking Bad season five so his scenes will most likely be flashbacks or dream sequences, as per Screen Rant.

Although Mike isn’t likely to play a major role in the film, one character we know El Camino will be centred around is Jesse, who we last saw fleeing from the the torturous grip of Jack and his gang of neo-Nazis.

As per the film’s official synopsis:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

Well, I don’t know about you lot but this looks set to be the movie of the year and I can’t wait.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix on October 11.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]