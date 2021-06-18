Mike Myers To Play Seven Different Roles In New Netflix Comedy Series

PA/New Line Cinema

Playing two characters in the same movie is one thing, but Mike Myers has taken things to a whole new level, announcing he’s set to play seven different roles in the new Netflix series The Pentaverate.

The iconic comedy star reportedly first signed on to create a series for Netflix in 2019, and is set to executive produce as well as star in the upcoming show, which will consist of six half-hour episodes.

The Pentaverate will follow a group of men ‘working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. As the show begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.’

PA Images

Netflix yesterday, June 17, also announced that Ken Jeong, Keegan Michael Key and Jennifer Saunders would be among an ensemble starring alongside Myers in the show.

Interestingly, it appears that The Pentaverate may actually have its origins in a much earlier Myers movie, with the group having been referenced by one of his characters in the 1993 film So I Married and Axe Murderer.

In the film, Myers’ character Stuart Mackenzie (an early outing of the Scottish brogue Myers would go on to use in Shrek) describes the Pentaverate as ‘The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up,’ Variety reports.

Of course, it’s hardly the first time Myers has acted alongside himself, with the Canadian star perhaps most famously playing both Austin Powers and his nemesis Dr. Evil, among other characters, in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and its sequels.

New Line Cinema

Myers also played multiple roles in So I Married an Axe Murderer, The Love Guru and Terminal, and of course made his name playing a whole host of iconic characters during his time on Saturday Night Live.

It remains to be seen whether Myers’ performance will be more Tom Hardy in Legend or Adam Sandler in Jack & Jill, but based on an interview the star gave when his collaboration with Netflix was first announced, it seems like he’s up for the challenge.

‘I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,’ Myers said in a statement in 2019.

Myers most recently appeared on our screens in 2018 in a cameo as fictional record exec Ray Foster in the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.