Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why Mila Kunis Made Him Return His Ticket To Space

PA Images

Ashton Kutcher was going to space, until Mila Kunis made him return his ticket.

On July 11, Sir Richard Branson became the first billionaire to fly to the edge of space, marking a successful test flight of his Virgin Galactic commercial rocket plane and taking the lead in the space race against the likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Advert 10

Branson said he’s ‘here to make space more accessible for all’. At the moment, a Virgin Galactic ticket will set you back $250,000. Kutcher reserved his seat more than 10 years ago, but as his long-hypothetical flight started to become a reality, his wife talked him out of it.

Branson’s flight appeared to go swimmingly, embarking on a sub-orbital voyage before landing safely at Spaceport America. ‘Welcome to the dawn of a new space age,’ he told reporters.

For many, it’ll be a dream we’ll simply never achieve, as it’s unlikely to be any less pricey for decades to come. However, Kutcher had his ticket and was raring to blast off – until Kunis spoke to him about the potential dangers and why it may not be the best idea, right now at least.

Advert 10

‘When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,’ he told Cheddar News.

‘And I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight,’ he added. Someone else will easily take his place, with around 600 people having booked seats for a future Virgin Galactic flight.

Kutcher married his fellow That ’70s Show star in 2015, with whom he shares two children: Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

Advert 10

While he’s stepping back from space for now, Kutcher still has his eyes on the stars. ‘I will not be on the next flight, but at some point, I’m going to space,’ he said.