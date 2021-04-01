Millie Bobby Brown Has Never Seen A Marvel Film, Prefers ‘Stuff That’s Real’

PA/Marvel Studios

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, has never watched a Marvel or DC film because she’d rather watch ‘stuff that’s real’.

The young actor, 17, is no stranger to fantasy stories, whether it’s her defining role as Eleven in Stranger Things or sticking up for the titans in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

But when it comes to her watching habits off-screen, superheroes rarely fall into her orbit, nor does the world of witchcraft and wizardry, as it seems she’s more interested in true-to-life stories.

While promoting her latest appearance in the MonsterVerse, Brown sat down with MTV to chat about the film, Stranger Things and whether she’d come back for another Enola Holmes movie. She also spoke about gaps in her pop culture knowledge, which include Marvel and DC’s cinematic universes.

When asked if she’d side with Marvel or DC, she replied: ‘Well I’ve never watched a Marvel, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. It’s not [my thing] but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like… I’m gonna put on this film. I’m more into, like… The Notebook. You know? Let’s put on some romance films.’

She added: ‘I’m not crazy on that, because I think I’m in it, that’s why. I’m doing that stuff already. I wanna see stuff that’s real.’

Soon after, Brown was asked to choose between Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, to which she sided with the latter and said: ‘I’ve never seen Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like… how? I’m like… I don’t know.’

While the possibility of another Enola Holmes movie, if not several, has been discussed, it’s yet to be confirmed by Netflix. ‘I would love to, I’m begging for it to happen,’ Brown said.

You can watch Brown’s full MTV interview below:

Then there’s the eventual return of Stranger Things, with the fourth season due to arrive either towards the end of this year or 2022. The Duffer Brothers earlier said it would likely be renewed for at least another season – however, the finishing line is definitely in sight, something Brown isn’t quite ready to face.

She said: ‘I get emotional even talking about the end, because the end to me I don’t want to think about it. This is like my home. When I go and do a movie it’s like… all right I’m gonna go home to Stranger Things, this is where I belong.’

The movie premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to rent at home from today, April 1.