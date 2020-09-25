Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Do Enola Holmes Sequels
The game is still afoot – Millie Bobby Brown wants to do sequels to Enola Holmes.
Starring as the sleuthing sibling of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock, based on Nancy Springer’s series of novels, Brown’s film has been a huge success since dropping on Netflix earlier this week.
It’s achieved a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and deservedly so – it’s a charming, harmless film for kids and adults alike. All things going well, the Stranger Things actress will return as the riddle-solving, headstrong wordsmith in the future.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brown spoke of immediately wanting to take part in the project after reading Springer’s books. ‘I knew I wanted to do this. I knew I wanted to creatively take part,’ she said.
Brown explained:
I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart.
I always said I loved playing Eleven because I didn’t just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I’m so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work.
The 16-year-old added: ‘Ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I’ve ever done in my life. So to do it all over again would be a dream.’
The movie, directed by Fleabag and Killing Eve‘s Harry Bradbeer, also stars Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as the trio’s mother.
Enola Holmes is available to stream on Netflix now.
