Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Do Enola Holmes Sequels

I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart.

I always said I loved playing Eleven because I didn’t just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I’m so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work.