Millie Bobby Brown Confirms Stranger Things Starts Shooting Very Soon

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Jan 2020 10:14
While details surrounding new episodes of Stranger Things have been kept on the down low in recent months, Millie Bobby Brown just teased that production on season four is about to begin.

The star, who famously plays Eleven in the Netflix series, was doing a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, when someone asked her when filming would begin for season four.

‘Soon,’ she said. ‘Early this year for sure and very excited about it! [sic]’

So far, Stranger Things has continued to set streaming records for Netflix, and arguably, audience anticipation for the forthcoming series is at its all time highest. So, it would make sense for the streaming service to want to take time in getting it just right, particularly given the cliffhanger ending.

While Hopper’s fate remains unknown, if recent reports are anything to go by, we could have a little hint as to where his story may go.

According to film and TV expert Charles Murphy, the Stranger Things case will be leaving their usual filming base of Atlanta to head overseas to kick off the fourth instalment. He reports, via his Murphy’s Multiverse blog, that filming will kick off in Lithuania, before they head back over the pond to the US.

Charles goes on to surmise the authentic setting could allow the new series to ‘explore the ramifications of last season’s reveal that Hopper was alive and in what appeared to be a Russian prison’.

Stranger ThingsStranger ThingsNetflix

Although it’s unknown how long they will allegedly spend in Lithuania, Charles claims they will primarily be using a prison set and filming in and around the locations where HBO’s Chernobyl was filmed.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Ross Duffer made the following statement about what fans can expect from season four:

We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction.

We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes.

In the meantime, you can stream Stranger Things season one, two and three on Netflix now.

Emma Rosemurgey

