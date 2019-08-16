Mindhunter Season 2 Is Available To Watch Now On Netflix

Mindhunter fans, the wait is officially over as season two is finally available to stream on UK Netflix.

The psychological drama first gripped fans with the release of season one in 2017, with a second season even being confirmed before the first had finished.

While it has been a long two years waiting for the second instalment in the Netflix original, the wait is finally over, and I’m pretty confident it’s going to be worth it.

As per Deadline, season two picks up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one was set.

The focus of the new season is the Atlanta Child Murders, a series of killings which took place between those years and left 28 African American children, teenagers, and adults dead.

While appearing on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast, executive producer David Fincher said:

You could probably do three seasons on the Atlanta Child Murders. It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story. We couldn’t do it justice in the background of our nine hours. We had to choose to dramatise… [The FBI] are the last guys in, they’re trying to help out something that has its own momentum and politics. It’s a divided battlefield. They’re coming in to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everyone feel OK about sharing information.

While the first season of Mindhunter was set during the birth of the FBI’s criminal psychology and criminal profiling division, season two shows how the interest in serial killers has exploded onto a national scale, as per IndieWire.

Fincher continued:

In the 70s, post-Manson, post-Son of Sam, post-Zodiac, there really was, I don’t think you can say it was an epidemic, but there was definitely the feeling that the notion of this has gotten away from us. There was this transition.

Netflix UK took to Twitter yesterday to give us a little reminder that our favourite psychological drama would be back on our screens today, as if we needed any reminders.

The bingeing starts here. If someone could my boss know I won’t be able to come into work today because I’m *coughs* …sick, that’d be grand.

Mindhunter season two is available to stream on Netflix UK & Ireland now.

